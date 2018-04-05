Curry Up Now Confirms Franchise Deals in Two New Markets, Atlanta and Sacramento

Curry Up Now, the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the country, has just finalized two new franchise deals that will bring the innovative Indian brand to Atlanta, GA and Sacramento, CA.

The Wildly Popular Indian Fast Casual To Open First Stores Outside Of California’s Bay Area

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the Bay Area-based fast casual known for its innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, has just finalized franchise deals to bring the budding concept to Atlanta, GA and Sacramento, CA. Both franchisees are in the early stages of scouting real estate options in their respective cities and hope to open their first locations by the end of the year.

“Because of our proximity to the Bay Area, we’ve been able to closely watch Curry Up Now’s rapid growth from a single food truck to six brick and mortar stores,” said David Leuterio, franchisee for the Sacramento market. “We believe that the recent momentum and widespread recognition the concept has received makes it an opportune time to introduce the brand to Sacramento.”

In the last six months alone, Curry Up Now has been recognized by a number of the industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and position to grow in the marketplace. The concept was featured in QSR’s ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual’s ‘Top 100’ list of movers & shakers, and named a ‘2018 Breakout Brand’ by Nation’s Restaurant News.

“Atlanta has a great up-and-coming food scene, but no one is doing Indian the way Curry Up Now is,” said Atlanta franchisee, Hemant Suri. “When we heard about Curry Up Now and saw what they were doing, we knew we had to be the first ones to bring the brand and their unique and innovative cuisine to Atlanta.”

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual restaurant in the nation. The concept has been setting itself up for franchised growth over the last year, through its partnership with franchising development company, Fransmart, and attracting funding from recognized restaurant growth investors, Kitchen Fund. Curry Up Now also acquired competing Indian fast casual brand, Tava Kitchen, and implemented several practices that will standardize and simplify food processes as additional franchised locations develop.

Founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and co-founder Amir Hosseini, Curry Up Now takes traditional Indian flavors and presents them in a friendly, recognizable format. Their menu fan-favorites include the Tikka Masala Burrito, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, along with more traditional Indian street foods offerings like Pani Puri, Marwari Kachori Chaat, and Papdi Chaat. Not only does the menu feature innovative dishes, but the concept prides itself on offering all-natural, never frozen, gluten-free curries, chutneys and sauces; cage-free eggs; local, organic produce and dairy products; and protein options that are halal, naturally raised, and free of antibiotics and hormones.

Curry Up Now is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ movers & shakers, and Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand.’ Curry Up Now currently operates six brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, Oakland, Palo Alto, and Alameda, as well as four food trucks rolling under the same name.

For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com.

