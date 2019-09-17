Curry Up Now Celebrates Monumental 10 Year Anniversary on September 26

The Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual Will Give Away Free Food & Prizes At Bay Area Restaurants & Food Truck

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the Bay Area’s beloved Indian fast casual known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary! On Thursday, September 26, all six Bay Area restaurants and the Bush Street food truck in San Francisco will be celebrating with festivities and giveaways. Beginning at 11 a.m., the first 100 guests in line at each location will receive a free burrito when they show the cashier they have downloaded the Curry Up Now app.

Continuing the festivities on Saturday, September 28, Curry Up Now’s food truck will return to the corner of Howard Avenue and Primrose Road in Burlingame, the city where they first began slinging their popular Tikka Masala Burritos in 2009. The “OG crew,” including co-founders Akash and Rana Kapoor, Amir Hosseini, and Merisol Ibanez, will be handing out free burritos to guests who have downloaded the Curry Up Now app beginning at 12:00

p.m. and continuing while supplies last. Festivities will also include a silent disco and complimentary henna tattoos.

To commemorate Curry Up Now’s decade in business serving the Bay Area community, San Mateo County will present a county resolution to honor and commend Curry Up Now on its 10th Anniversary. The resolution will be presented to the beloved Indian fast casual by the board of supervisors on September 26, 2019.

“After 10 years and nearly a million Tikka Masala Burritos later, we couldn’t be more proud to celebrate this momentous anniversary for Curry Up Now,” said founder and CEO, Akash Kapoor. “My wife and I simply started Curry Up Now in 2009 with a passion to serve our favorite Indian dishes in a reimagined way. At that time, it would have seemed like a far-away dream to accomplish all that we have today. It’s an honor to celebrate 10 years in business, but this is just the beginning! You can bet on feeding Curry Up Now to your grandkids, and your grandkids’ grandkids!”

In its first 10 years of business, Curry Up Now has grown from a single food truck rolling through the streets of Burlingame, California into an ever-expanding Indian fast casual empire that now amasses three food trucks, two craft cocktail bars, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in the Bay Area and Atlanta, plus more than 40 franchised stores sold and in varying stages of development across the country. Curry Up Now is recognized as the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the nation, and has been included over the years of a number of prestigious business lists, including its recent breakthrough onto the Inc. 5000 this year.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates seven brick-and-mortars and three food trucks in California’s Bay Area and Atlanta, Georgia. Curry Up Now has additional corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and Georgia. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com , and to learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .

