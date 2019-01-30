Curry Up Now Announces the Securement of Its First Sacramento Outpost at Ice Blocks

Indian fast casual concept Curry Up Now has secured its first Sacramento, Calif. location at 1610 R Street in the Ice Blocks retail center. Franchisee and local native David Leuterio plans to open doors in Summer 2019.

Sacramento, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual in the country, has secured its first Sacramento storefront at 1610 R Street in the Ice Blocks retail center. The area is part of Midtown Sacramento’s largest cluster of boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, to which Curry Up Now will add its unique and innovative Indian eats. The Ice Blocks location is the first of five stores planned for Sacramento County by franchisee and local native, David Leuterio, who has sights set on opening doors in Summer 2019.

“Ever since I first tried Curry Up Now, I knew I needed to bring it to the Sacramento area. I’ve lived here most of my life and watched the food scene evolve over the years, and I know it’s craving a concept like Curry Up Now,” said Leuterio. “I’ve always been a fan of Indian food, but I’ve had a difficult time getting my friends who weren’t accustomed to the cuisine to try it. With items like Tikka Masala Burritos and Sexy Fries, Curry Up Now makes it easier than ever to bring the cuisine to both experienced and first time diners.”

“Sacramento is one of our most requested cities to open a location,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and owner of Curry Up Now. “Over the years, we’ve looked at expanding here with corporate stores, but when I met the Leuterios, I was convinced. Their passion for our brand and their experience and success in the food business make them the perfect partners to help us grow in the Sacramento area.”

Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Curry Up Now began as a food truck and quickly started opening fast casual restaurants around the San Francisco Bay Area. Today, Curry Up Now currently operates three food trucks and six corporate brick-and-mortar locations, two of which also house the brand’s craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle. From the beginning, the brand has been known for taking traditional Indian flavors and presenting them in friendly, recognizable formats. Their menu fan-favorites include their iconic burritos, quesadillas dubbed ‘Quesadillix,’ Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a Street Snacks menu and traditional Indian Street Food menu. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support alternative diets, in an effort to accomodate all guests no matter their dietary preferences.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as a front runner in the sector. Within the last year, Curry Up Now has been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth. The concept was featured in QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #38 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

In 2018, Curry Up Now solidified multi-unit franchise deals in nearly every major region in the country, including the West Coast, Northeast, South, and the Mountain States. The brand has around 50 franchised and corporate stores in development nationwide and pending franchise deals in over 13 states. They anticipate another 100 units in development by year’s end, with an additional 200 in 2020. The new locations currently under development are expected to open in Spring 2019 in San Ramon, CA; Irvine, CA; and Atlanta, GA. For more information on the growing Indian fast casual, follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.curryupnow.com.

Curry Up Now is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates six brick-and-mortars and three food trucks in California’s Bay Area, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and Atlanta, GA. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

