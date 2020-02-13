Curry Up Now Announces Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening of Hoboken Restaurant

The Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual Will Celebrate With Free Food And 50% Off All Day

Hoboken, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now, the award-winning Indian fast casual known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Hoboken, N.J. location at 91 Washington Street on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. The restaurant, which is best known for its iconic Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian street food and more, will celebrate by offering a free burrito or bowl for the first 100 guests in line, plus 50% of the entire menu for the rest of the day. Curry Up Now’s New Jersey franchisee, Pritesh Benjamin, will open at least four more locations in New Jersey, including an upcoming location in Newark in the spring.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing Curry Up Now’s innovative Indian menu to the Northeast region, and more specifically, the people in New Jersey and Hoboken,” said Benjamin. “There has been a lot of buzz about the opening and we have a prime location near the Path station where thousands of hungry travelers pass through each day, so we are excited to make Curry Up Now a part of their regular commute.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian-style tacos, Naughty Naan and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, eleven brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants.

“The Hoboken restaurant opening is especially exciting for us, as it marks Curry Up Now’s debut on the East Coast ” said Kapoor. “Pritesh has been a great partner for us so far, and we are excited to continue growing with him as we open Hoboken, Newark, and at least three more restaurants across New Jersey.”

The Hoboken location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, and until 3:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call (201) 659-2879, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates eleven brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .