Curry Up Now Announces Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening of First Atlanta Location

The Award-Winning Indian Fast Casual, Which Has Four Additional ATL Stores In The Works, Will Celebrate With FREE Food To First 150 Customers, 50% Off the Rest of the Day, & Live Entertainment

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the award-winning Indian fast casual and transplant from the San Francisco Bay Area, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its first Atlanta area outpost at 1575 Church Street in Decatur on Tuesday, July 30 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The restaurant, which is best known for its iconic Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian street food and more, will celebrate by offering a complimentary bowl, samosa, or burrito to the first 150 guests in line, 50% off all orders for the rest of the day, and live entertainment from Punjabi Bhangra dancers and henna artists. Curry Up Now will open at least four more locations in Atlanta and is currently seeking real estate options throughout the metro area.

“We’ve been eagerly waiting to open our doors and finally bring Curry Up Now’s unique and innovative Indian eats to Atlanta,” said Atlanta franchisee Hemant Suri. “Decatur is known for its impressive and ever-growing food scene, which is why we wanted to introduce Curry Up Now to this area. We think that it’s going to be a welcome addition and couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our Grand Opening with the community of Decatur.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in Northern California in 2009. Founded by husband and wife duo Akash and Rana Kapoor and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations Amir Hosseini, the innovative concept took off in the San Francisco Bay Area market and quickly expanded to include six corporate brick-and-mortar locations, several food trucks, and two globally-inspired craft cocktail bars, Mortar & Pestle. The Decatur location will be the first outside of Curry Up Now’s home state and will include all of the brand’s iconic Indian dishes that are presented in friendly, easily recognizable formats that can be adapted to meet the needs of vegan and gluten-free guests.

“We want to enter Atlanta with a bang, which is why we are celebrating with a Grand Opening that all can enjoy,” said Akash Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Curry Up Now. “This opening is only the beginning, but we have full confidence in the Atlanta group to grow the Curry Up Now brand and bring the long-awaited Tikka Masala and Hella Vegan Burritos, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and Indian street snacks to the area. Our franchisees are about to break ground on our second location in Reynoldstown and can’t wait to open the third Atlanta location in Midtown, which will also house our eclectic craft cocktail bar, Mortar & Pestle.”

The Decatur location will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m., and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call 470-343-2911, visit www.curryupnow.com, and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates six brick-and-mortars and three food trucks in California’s Bay Area, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and Atlanta, GA. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

Kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095