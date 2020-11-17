Curry Up Now Announces Expansion With Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Texas

The Growing Indian Fast Casual Has Eyes on The Colony, Allen, Las Colinas, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the United States, will make its grand debut in Texas in 2021. The restaurant has finalized a multi-unit franchise deal for the entire state of Texas, with plans to develop Curry Up Now locations first in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and then move into the greater Austin region. The first outpost is slated to open in March 2021 at The Grandscape complex in The Colony and will be located at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Ste. 310. This location will also debut an attached Mortar & Pestle bar, Curry Up Now’s craft cocktail concept that serves both classic American and globally inspired, handcrafted cocktails and bar bites.

The Curry Up Now expansion is being fueled by local franchisees: Ankita & Dharmesh Mehta, Kamlesh & Jagruti Modi, Ratnakar & Lila Mody, and Aryan Vig. Together, they run the MMV Corporation and have been a part of the Cold Stone Creamery franchise since 2007. They currently are a multi-unit Cold Stone Creamery owner with locations throughout Texas and have two current locations under construction with World of Beer Franchise.

“I was first attracted to the Curry Up Now concept for its clever approach to the construction and deconstruction of Indo-Western cuisine and culture,” said Ankita Mehta, Texas franchisee. “We at MMV Corporation are eager to bring Curry Up Now restaurants, and its innovative Indian cuisine, to Texas. Our experience in this region gives us full confidence that the Curry Up Now brand will be a welcome addition to the culinary and cultural landscape of the area, and we can’t wait to share that with all of Texas state.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is more approachable for the everyday American consumer, via formats that are more recognizable in the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian-style tacos, Naughty Naan and more, alongside a menu of Indian street food snacks and more traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri, among others. In the last eleven years, Akash and Rana have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, thirteen brick-and-mortar restaurants that span both coasts, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within three Curry Up Now restaurants.

“Since the beginning, Curry Up Now has strived to make Indian flavors and cuisine more accessible to all and we are very proud to be expanding the Curry Up Now empire to the great state of Texas,” said Akash Kappor, CEO & Founder of Curry Up Now. “The MMV Corporation, which, through its other franchise ventures, have proven to be efficient and successful operators. We’re pleased to welcome them into the Curry Up Now family and know that they will be the perfect franchise partners to grow Curry Up Now across Texas.”

The Texas expansion joins more than 40 Curry Up Now locations in varying stages of development across the country. In 2018 and 2019, Curry Up Now solidified multi-unit franchise deals in many major U.S. regions, including the West Coast, Mountain States, Midwest, Northeast, and the South.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., solidifying Curry Up Now’s spot as the largest and fastest growing concept in the Indian fast casual segment. Curry Up Now has also been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth, including being included in Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies, QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #20 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

