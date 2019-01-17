Curacao is curacao, right? Chicago's North Shore Distillery steps in with artisan version

I was a little surprised when North Shore Distillery co-founder Sonja Kassebaum let me know about the distillery’s plan to start a new winter tradition in which it will produce a fresh take on orange curacao every year.

“Orange curacao?” I thought to myself. “How different can one curacao be from the next?”

In part, that’s because aside from the occasional Google search to remind myself of the differences among curacao, triple sec, Grand Marnier and Cointreau, I’ve never spent much time thinking about curacao or any other type of orange liqueur. (In case you’re wondering, curacao originated on the island of Curacao and is typically made from a pot-stilled brandy and flavored with a variety of sweet and bitter oranges; triple sec, which originated in France, is typically produced with less sugar than curacao hence “sec” or dry; Grand Marnier is a curacao-style liqueur made from cognac, bitter-orange peel and sugar; and Cointreau is a triple sec.)

But that view quickly dissipated when I tasted North Shore’s Beehive Curacao.

Rather than use a brandy base, Sonja and her husband and co-founder, Derek Kassebaum, started by fermenting Midwestern-produced honey into mead. They then distilled that mead and added a variety of sweet and bitter oranges, along with a few spices and herbs. The resulting spirit has bright orange notes front and center. Those elements are balanced against the distilled mead (which some call honey jack) and some indistinct spice notes.

The idea was to create a balanced spirit, says Sonja Kassebaum. “We didn’t want one flavor to dominate.”

And they did achieve that balance. Beehive is good on its own, with tonic water and a twist of orange, or in a variation on a sidecar. (Rather than use cognac, I subbed in aged rum).

Soon after I tasted Beehive Curacao, it got me thinking about other ways North Shore could tweak the curacao template when it releases a different take on the liqueur next year. While Derek and Sonja Kassebaum were coy when I asked what might be next, I’m eager to see what they do.

Find it: Beehive Curacao is a limited release spirit. For buying information, visit the distillery’s website, northshoredistillery.com.

Orange curacao sidecar

Makes: 1 cocktail

2 ounces Beehive Curacao

2 ounces aged rum

1 ounce lemon juice

Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, then strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

