Cupid’s Arrow Strikes the Dairy Queen System with Two New Treats in Time for Valentine’s Day

DQ® introduces new Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake Made With Ghirardelli® and Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat Made With Ghirardelli

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company, knows what it takes to keep a long-lasting love affair from melting away.

For the first time ever, DQ® has partnered with Ghirardelli® to introduce two tantalizing treats just in time for Valentine’s Day. DQ has blended its signature vanilla soft serve with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate and real strawberry topping to create the new Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat Made With Ghirardelli and new heart shaped Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake Made With Ghirardelli. The Cupid Cake and Blizzard Treat are available at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide for a limited time beginning January 29.

“Ghirardelli and DQ are the quintessential sweet pairing. If you want to treat your yourself, or a loved one, to something extraordinary this Valentine’s Day, you can have your choice of our new Blizzard Treat or perfectly shareable Cupid Cake, or both,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “With treats like these, fans can have a decadent Ghirardelli experience paired with world-famous DQ soft serve to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a truly special and memorable way.”

Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini. Perfectly sized for two, the DQ Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake Made With Ghirardelli is made-to-order and priced from $9.99 at participating locations. Cupid Cakes are available in store or online at DQCakes.com.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow the system at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com