Culver’s Taps Local Hero For Digital Local Store Marketing

Platform available to Franchisees to Support More than 850 locations

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Award-winning, fast-growing brand Culver’s®, known for its signature ButterBurgers® and Frozen Custard, has chosen Local Hero

, a digital local marketing platform, to help the company’s franchisees expand their digital marketing capabilities.

“For Culver’s, digital marketing is critical for our restaurants to compete in a crowded marketplace and Local Hero is the ideal partner to support our franchisees and our brand’s overall advertising efforts,” said Julie Fussner, Vice President of Marketing at Culver’s which opened its first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984. Culvers has since grown to more than 800 locations across 25 states with dozens more in development.

Named by Thrillist as the best burger, best coffee, and best cheese sauce as well as the best regional chain, Culver’s serves fresh, made to order burgers, sandwiches, sides, and its rich creamy fresh frozen custard with a daily flavor promotion.

Local Hero will enable Culver’s franchisees to execute digital marketing campaigns quickly and easily to support hiring efforts, menu promotions and more. The platform utilizes pre-approved branded creative with proprietary targeting capabilities to put powerful local digital marketing tools into the hands of franchisees. Through Local Hero, franchisees can create and implement advertising campaigns on a variety of digital media channels including Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Waze, digital radio and much more.

Local Hero’s targeted ads have already driven new hire applications far exceeding expectations and past efforts, delivering valuable return in a tight labor market.

“We are excited to support Culver’s expansion into digital local marketing with Local Hero. Our low-cost, easy-to-use platform takes the guesswork out of digital local marketing for franchisees, gives them the tools they need to achieve bottom line results,” said Adam Edelman, Founder and Chairman of Boulder Heavy Industries, which developed Local Hero.

The simplicity of Local Hero makes it a powerful tool for both inexperienced and seasoned marketers alike. Corporate marketing departments can use Local Hero to make brand-approved templates and may also leverage Local Hero’s library of market-tested local ad units. Local Hero’s LocalCreator

ad localization software automatically turns the templates into high quality local ads that are personalized for each location. The app even auto-customizes hard-to-make formats such as video and radio. Every localized ad is guaranteed to meet brand guidelines, so brands never have to worry about “rogue creative” in the marketplace. Before and after each brand launch, Local Hero’s success teams and local franchisee advisors are there to provide individualized training and real-time support to brands’ regional operations teams, franchisees, and store managers.

For more information about Local Hero, please visit www.mylocalhero.co .

About Culver’s

For over 35 years, Culver’s guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 850 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver’s on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter .

About Local Hero

Developed by digital marketing and software solutions company, Boulder Heavy Industries, Local Hero is a powerful digital local marketing tool for franchise businesses that is easy to use, brand compliant and adaptable for various digital media channels.

Boulder Heavy Industries includes a portfolio of companies that includes Respondology (respondology.com), Brandzooka (brandzooka.com), Principia Analytics (principiaanalytics.com), IMM (imm.com), Fact & Fiction (factandfiction.work), and Visiqua (visiqua.com).

For more information, please visit boulderheavyindustries.com .

