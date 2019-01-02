Culver City Chic: Making the Scene at Platform’s New Rooftop Hotspot Margot

It’s official, Angelenos: Culver City’s Platform has everything. In the past few years, The Runyon Group has transformed the once auto dealership – now 50,000 square feet of retail and office space – into a mecca of LA essentials. There’s the Soul Cycle, Blue Bottle, Sweetgreen, and even the first-ever west coast outpost of Brooklyn hipster pizza fave Roberta’s. Other fashionable shops are sprinkled in betwixt the food and fitness (like Aesop, Reformation and Freda Salvador).

Now, much to our epicurean delight, there’s also a reason to hang out there well after dark…and it’s called Margot. The rooftop restaurant and bar opened its doors just before Christmas (December 19), and West Side nightlife is sure to be all the better for it.

Situated amongst the skyline views and the Expo Line train tracks, Margot’s rooftop space is literally the pinnacle of Platform’s California cool. It has a 75-seat patio, wraparound bar, plushly outfitted lounge, and vast indoor dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows. (And, naturally, a well-coiffed crowd to match.)

IB Hospitality’s Rohan Talwar is the man behind the venture, while Thomas Schoos designed the space; and noted chef Michael Williams lords over the menu. On it, we find more of what West Coasters crave these days: California cuisine with Mediterranean influences, and a lot of fresh, produce-forward dishes. The capellini with shaved black truffles was so good, in fact, we’d suggest ordering two, and taking one home for a posh breakfast the next morning. Also don’t pass on the delightfully soft stuffed piquillo peppers or the whole grilled sea bream – tarragon aioli and salsa verde brighten the buttery white fish to absolute perfection.

But you could make an evening of the cocktails alone – they’re that good. Drinks wizard David Kupchinsky knows what makes a cultivated tipplers heart flutter, and we are sincerely loving him for it. Our absolute fave, the Pompelmo, blends still trendy mezcal with pomelo – a cousin to the grapefruit – and black pepper, for a palate pleaser that’s equal parts pucker and bite.

While Platform has well established itself as a go-to spot for a quick bite or cycle sesh, Margot now makes it a genuine scene. That means no more hauling to Silver Lake for those covetable Medi-Cali eats, and the zeitgeisty buzz that goes with them.

Oh, and make sure to shoot us a hello – we’ll be there a lot.

