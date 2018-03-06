Cult-favorite Mexican sandwich shop Cemitas Puebla closing Hyde Park location

Cemitas Puebla in Hyde Park will close this Saturday night after service.

The flagship restaurant on Fulton Market, best known for its namesake Mexican sandwiches, will remain open.

Chef and owner Tony Anteliz with business partner Seth Hanau will focus on a new beverage program at the West Loop location, which currently serves just a handful of Mexican beers and a classic lime margarita, said director of operations Stephanie Perez. Look for more cocktails, including flavored margaritas, plus mezcal, as well as new Pueblan dishes, along with expanded hours, she added.

Management informed staff members Tuesday about the closure. All have been offered positions within the company, said Perez.

In 2002 Anteliz first created a cult following for his jaw-defying cemitas in Humboldt Park. The business has evolved from the days when he and his father, Antonio Anteliz, went to Mexico to carry ingredients back, to now working with Wisconsin cheesemakers to craft distinctive Oaxacan string cheese, and baking the signature crackly crusted, sesame-seeded bread in-house.

A temporary Logan Square location closed in September 2017 after two years. Hyde Park lasted 18 months.

You can also find a pop-up Thursdays through Saturdays this month at Emporium Logan Square, which is hosting the Cemitas Puebla “indoor food truck.” Plus get breakfast tacos Fridays through Sundays at the Intelligentsia locations in Millennium Park, Lakeview and Logan Square.

Cemitas Puebla, 1321 E. 57th St., 773-420-3631, www.cemitaspuebla.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

