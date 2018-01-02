Culinary Corner Pub Crawl Planned In West Hartford

Eat IN Connecticut hosts a Culinary Corner pub crawl Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring stops at five restaurants in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square.

Participating venues include Vinted, INDIA, The Cook and the Bear, Flora and Artisan Restaurant, located at the Delamar Hotel. Pub crawl guests will receive half-price drinks during each restaurant’s designated 45-minute visit. The crawl begins at Vinted at noon, followed by INDIA at 1 p.m., The Cook and The Bear at 2 p.m. and Flora at 3 p.m., wrapping up at Artisan at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12 until Jan. 12, when the price rises to $15. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. A portion of proceeds from each bracelet will benefit the End Hunger Connecticut! organization.