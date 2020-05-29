Cuisine Solutions Collaborates with Taffer’s Tavern Founder and CEO Jon Taffer for New Restaurant Venture

As the country faces the challenges brought on by COVID-19, two food service industry leaders join forces to revolutionize the dining experience with an innovative sous vide solution.

Sterling, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Virginia-based Cuisine Solutions (CSI) has recently been tapped to assist with menu development, as well as kitchen design for the upcoming Taffer’s Tavern franchise. The full-service casual restaurant concept is the brainchild of the industry’s leading hospitality consultant, Jon Taffer. The first of his new pub-style restaurants will launch this summer in Atlanta, Georgia and will showcase outstanding bar fare, signature cocktails and be a place to safely gather, eat, drink and share experiences.

An expert at resurrecting failing restaurants and bars on the show he hosts and produces, Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Taffer understood how sous vide technology could modernize and meet the needs of the new restaurant customer. Therefore, he developed a menu based on the technology. He partnered with the world’s master authority, Cuisine Solutions, to bring the concept to fruition. The company has pioneered and perfected sous vide, a French term for cooking under vacuum, creating high-quality fare that is fully cooked in its own natural juices, pasteurized and vacuum-sealed to eliminate unnecessary handling. Sous vide provides a consistent safe dining experience that is healthier than other cooking methods that must add more fat to the preparation process.

“We are pleased that Jon Taffer sought out Cuisine Solutions for assistance with developing his first restaurant concept that relies heavily on state-of-the-art sous vide cooking methods for the mainstay of his menu,” states President and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Hasselmann. “Jon is a profound connoisseur of the bar and restaurant business, and we are delighted that our products and technology align well with his vision. His concept marries perfectly with our core brand values which include new innovations that help streamline kitchen operations to protect the health and wellbeing of restaurants, organizations, and kitchens. We are impressed by his forward-thinking development. Our goal is to help keep Taffer’s Tavern evolving.”

“From the beginning, the vision for Taffer’s Tavern was to create a cutting-edge restaurant concept that combines food safety with a consistent, delicious, perfectly prepared menu. Safety is a key concern for our dining customers and that is what makes the Cuisine Solutions sous vide preparation so compelling. Everyone who eats at Taffer’s Tavern will not only be impressed by the taste and quality of the food coming out of the kitchen, but can feel secure the food will be safely prepared and not touched by the kitchen staff,” says Taffer.

One key feature that will set Taffer’s Tavern apart from all the competition, is there will be no hood or cooking vent in the kitchen. This translates to a smaller kitchen with less culinary staff to produce a diverse, quality menu with less labor costs for the back of the house. The restaurant will have a smaller footprint and the latest technology replaces the need for a much larger commercial kitchen. To achieve this feat, the Taffer’s Tavern menu will offer tempting, approachable bar fare, created using revolutionary sous vide technology. Cuisine Solutions and its sister company CREA, The Culinary Research and Education Academy, founded by chief scientist, Doctor Bruno Goussault, and spearheaded by the executive chef A.J. Schaller in Sterling, Virginia, have been working with Taffer and his culinary team for several months to develop proprietary recipes that are exclusive to his new restaurant.

One can anticipate pub classics such as:

The Tavern Burger : an all-beef brisket blend patty with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & ketchup served with herbed steak fries.

: an all-beef brisket blend patty with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & ketchup served with herbed steak fries. Tot Roast Fries: roast beef, gravy, cheese curds and herbed tater tots and add a poached egg, making this dish indulgent and the ultimate comfort food.

roast beef, gravy, cheese curds and herbed tater tots and add a poached egg, making this dish indulgent and the ultimate comfort food. Roast Beef Au Jus: braised sliced beef topped with caramelized onions, garlic butter, and swiss cheese. Served on a toasted baguette and paired with au jus dip for the perfect combo.

These are just a small sampling of Taffer’s new menu items that will have a rich, flavorful finish delivered from incorporating the precise, slow cooking method of sous vide.

Cuisine Solutions is more than a manufacturer and supplier of excellent sous vide products throughout the world. The company is renowned for finding solutions for a variety of clients who entrust them to develop safe, delicious products for the audiences they serve. With a team of master level chefs, their bench is deep with culinary experts who approach both day-to-day and once-in-a-lifetime industry challenges with enthusiasm, compassion and creativity. Cuisine Solutions has worked with top shelf brands and chefs for years, developing original innovations like the popular sous vide egg bites and 72-hour short ribs.

Cuisine Solutions and CREA assisted Taffer’s Tavern with additional branding ideas including design schemes and plating recommendations for planning the pleasing new menu. There was also collaboration on the kitchen buildout with equipment sourcing and food safety measures for this exciting new concept.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com .

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d’Études pour l’Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world’s 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit http://www.lecrea.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue” star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in Atlanta, Georgia in the summer of 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed Entertainer, Entrepreneur, Consultant, and Thought Leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the highly rated show is currently in its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

