CT Restaurants Offering Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Dinner

Looking to dine out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Would you prefer someone else cook your holiday meal? These Connecticut restaurants have festive holiday offerings ready for you.

Foxwoods Resort Casino restaurants offer several holiday specials: a $40 three-course Christmas Eve day brunch at VUE24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner entrees of Christmas ham and Atlantic halibut; a filet and shrimp dinner at Cedars for $65; grilled lamb chops at Veranda Café for $27; baked stuffed cod, center-cut pork chops and king cut prime rib at Junior's ($23.95 to $29.95). The Festival Buffet serves Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with roasted prime rib, herb-roasted turkey, crab clusters, pork tenderloin and holiday desserts. foxwoods.com.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer assorted holiday specials, including baked stuffed shrimp and prime rib dinners at The Lansdowne from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25 (open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day) and a braised veal osso buco dinner ($60) at Todd English's Tuscany available Christmas Day. mohegansun.com.

At Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, the Fresh Salt restaurant offers a Christmas Eve Day brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults $39.95; children ages 5 to 12 $20.95 (plus tax and gratuity.) Christmas Eve dinner is served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a special a la carte menu. The lounge bar is open for drinks until 8 p.m., with food available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On Christmas Day, breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by a Christmas Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with seasonal favorites. Adults $69.95; kids 5 to 12 $38.95 (plus tax and gratuity.) A Christmas weekend a la carte menu is available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 860-339-1318, saybrook.com.

Arugula Bistro, 953 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended. 860-561-4888, arugula-bistro.com.

Bear's Smokehouse in Hartford and Windsor offers a full holiday catering menu of appetizers, salads, sides, breads, whole meats (smoked turkey, ham, rack and leg of lamb, baby back ribs), meats by the pound, sauces and desserts. Orders require three days' advance notice. bearsbbq.com/holiday.

Black-eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St., Hartford, offers a take-home holiday menu with options like Cajun-fried turkey, hickory smoked spiral ham, smoked beef brisket, Maryland crab cakes and sides. Place orders until Dec. 22 and pick up on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 860-278-7427, blackeyedsallys.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers Christmas Eve to-go meals, with items like beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, whipped potatoes and vegetable sides. Orders must be placed by Dec. 21 to be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Costa del Sol, 901 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, offers takeout paellas for the holiday season at a 20 percent discount. The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. for pickups, deli selections and gift card purchases. 860-296-1714, costadelsolhartford.com.

The Irons restaurant at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with an a la carte menu plus dinner specials priced at $30 to $35. 860-572-2713, hiltonmystic.com.

Madison Beach Hotel, 94 W. Wharf Road, Madison, serves an a la carte dinner menu on Christmas Eve from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Christmas Day from noon to 8 p.m. Entrée choices include English-cut prime rib, pan-seared Arctic char, prosciutto ricotta stuffed chicken breast, baked stuffed shrimp and butternut squash ravioli ($21 to $29.) 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.

Cavey's, 45 E. Center St., Manchester, is open Christmas Eve from 4 to 8 p.m., with a "feast of the seven fishes" offering and an a la carte menu. caveysrestaurant.com.

Copper Beech Inn, 46 Main St., Ivoryton, offers its standard menu on Christmas Eve from 5 to 9 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day. 860-767-0330, copperbeechinn.com.

Max Downtown, 185 Asylum St., Hartford, serves its regular dinner menu Christmas Eve with holiday specials from 2 to 9:30 p.m. 860-522-2530, maxdowntown.com.

Max Fish, 110 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, serves Sunday brunch on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and its regular dinner menu Christmas Eve, with holiday specials from 4 to 8 p.m. 860-652-3474, maxfishct.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, features a Christmas dinner "to go" special takeout option, with a choice of turkey, pork loin or ham and sides to feed 12 people. Heating and preparation instructions included. Cost is $150. Order before Dec. 20 and pick up on Dec. 24 between 8 and 11 a.m. Information: 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

The Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, will feature its Hunt Breakfast buffet Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Belgian waffle station, made-to-order omelets, pastas, salads, breakfast items and hearty entrees like herb-roasted chicken. $24.95 for adults, $12 for children ages 7 to 12, free for children 6 and under. griswoldinn.com.

Popover Bistro & Bakery, 928 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a full menu of holiday baked goods, with gluten-free and vegan options. Items include pies, cookies, gingerbread and coffee cake. Pick up orders during normal business hours on Dec. 23 or between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 24. 860-413-2392, popoversimsbury.com.

The Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, will be open on Christmas Eve during regular hours with its regular menu, and also offers a holiday pre-order package for Christmas Eve dinner at home. Meals are $125 to $150 and include options of ham, pastrami, salads, sides and pie for 4 people. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com.

Grano Arso, 6 Main St., Chester, offers a special "feast of the seven fishes" prix-fixe menu on Christmas Eve for $68, with optional wine pairings. Courses include fried stuffed shrimp, spaghetti alla vongole and crusted haddock with crab risotto. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m. 860-322-3143, granoct.com/sevenfishes.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, serves Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Day dinner from noon to 5 p.m., featuring a $39.95 holiday prix-fixe menu with entrees like roasted prime rib, roast duck a l'orange, New York sirloin and jumbo diver sea scallops. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/christmas.

Abigail's Grille & Wine Bar, 4 Hartford Road, Simsbury, is open Christmas Eve from 3 to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m., with its regular menu and a $39.95 holiday prix-fixe special. 860-264-1580, abigailsgrill.com/christmas.

These restaurants are also open Christmas Eve, many with holiday specials: Bistro Versailles, Greenwich; Conspiracy, Middletown; Liv's Oyster Bar, Old Saybrook; Market Grille, Manchester; Millwright's, Simsbury; Republic in Hartford and Bloomfield; Shell & Bones, New Haven; The Half Door, Hartford.