CT Chef Tyler Anderson Advances On 'Top Chef'

Tyler Anderson may have given the censor button a workout on the premiere episode of “Top Chef” Thursday night, but after winning the first elimination challenge of the season, the Connecticut chef showed he’s ready to share his talent with the nation.

“When I left [for the show taping], my fiancée told me one thing: ‘Make it worth it,’” he said after his victory. “So this is what I came here to do, is try to win everything.”

In his introduction, the 40-year-old chef/owner of Millwright’s in Simsbury and co-owner of The Cook and the Bear in West Hartford said he was there to represent the Nutmeg State. “My restaurant is in Simsbury, Connecticut, which isn’t exactly known as the culinary hotbed of the United States,” he said in an interview. (He explained that his tattoos were from “growing up as a punk rocker,” as old photos flashed on the screen.)

The chefs’ first battle, a Quickfire challenge, came in the form of a potluck dinner as a way for the contestants to get to know each other through their food. Anderson presented an “East Coast/West Coast” potato salad with green chorizo and fennel herb salad. The chorizo, which he had baked on a sheet pan, posed some problems and he worried that it was “too crumbly.”

“I told myself I wouldn’t be the person who came in and said ‘Oh my God, it’s harder than it looks, but it is harder than it looks,’” he admitted. The chorizo earned “side-eye” from fellow contestant Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins.

While presenting his potato salad to the judges, he referenced the Simsbury restaurant’s farm-to-table mission, putting the term in air quotes.

“Is it a real farm or is it a ‘farm’?” asked judge Gail Simmons.

“Yeah, what does that mean?” asked host Padma Lakshmi

“It all starts on a farm,” said judge Tom Colicchio.

“Yeah, it all starts on a [expletive] farm,” Anderson said, eliciting laughs from the judges and smirks from the other contestants.

After Tu David Phu won the Quickfire with his corn salpicon, the 15 contestants moved into their provided house, choosing rooms and beds.

“Would anybody in the world be happy to room with me and Bruce?” Anderson said of fellow contestant Bruce Kalman, calling them “fat boys with sleep apnea machines.” “I think the only person happy was Joe [contestant Joseph Flamm] because Joe is a like-minded soul. He’s just a little younger, so he’ll have a sleep apnea machine in three or four years.”

The chefs next turned to the elimination challenge, assigned to put their unique spin on meat and potatoes for a block party in Denver’s Larimer Square. They would cook for 200 guests, including local media and Denver chefs.

Anderson presented a dish of crispy potatoes, sweet potato puree, smoked pork gravy and charred scallion aioli. “The idea is that it’s porky, salty, sweetie (‘sweetie,’ he repeated, stopping to laugh at himself) and smoky. The four dwarves of pork.”

The judges praised his effort. “So did you really think cutting your hair that way would win favor with me?” asked Colicchio, equally bald-pated as Anderson.

“You know, I just want to tell you, you and Bruce Willis have done amazing things for us follicly challenged fellas,” Anderson replied.

After tasting his potato dish, judge Graham Elliot asked Anderson if that was something he’d serve at the restaurant. “This is a dish I’ve never done before,” Anderson replied. “It’s ‘Top Chef.’ I’m not trying to do tartare and crackers.”

“I like that, already got some attitude,” Elliot said to Simmons.

The judges singled out three chefs, including Anderson, naming their dishes the best of the challenge. Ultimately, Anderson’s pork-and-potatoes creation won out.

“It feels great; it’s always good to be on top,” he said. “There’s that thing about whoever wins the first competition wins ‘Top Chef,’ and I’m superstitious, so I like that.”

Melissa Perfit, a chef based in San Francisco, became the first cheftestant to hear the dreaded “Please pack your knives and go.”

“Top Chef” airs on Bravo Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST. bravotv.com/top-chef.