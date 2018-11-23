Cruz Blanca releases 5 unique, playful barrel-aged beers Saturday aiming for dedicated fans

Last year, Cerveceria Cruz Blanca released three barrel-aged beers, each more impressive than the next.

They were subtle. They didn't rely on gimmicks. They were simply three classic styles - imperial stout, barleywine and brown ale - aged in a combination of rum, brandy and bourbon barrels, blended to excellence.

And few people cared.

Blame local competitors Goose Island and Revolution, two of the nation's heralded barrel-aging breweries. Or Cruz Blanca's relative youth, and the fact that last year's barrel-aged release was the brewery's first. Or the lack of artifice in the beers - no coffee, maple syrup, vanilla beans, berries, chili peppers or cacao nibs - despite the labels' eye-catching luchador motif.

"For the people who got it, the beers really resonated," Cruz Blanca head brewer Jacob Sembrano said.

But for another group of beer fans, especially the barrel-aged-loving masses known to spend ample money and time to procure the latest release, the beers "didn't connect as much as I would have appreciated," Sembrano said.

It's a shame, especially with regard to Barleybomba, a barleywine aged 10 months in bourbon, rum and brandy barrels. It was among the best beers I tasted in 2017.

"It's not that people didn't grasp it, but they were these finessely executed beers, delicate and soft," Sembrano said. "And barrel-aged beers have to be over the (expletive) top these days."

For a brewer uninterested in making barrel-aged beer that's over the (expletive) top, Sembrano was left with a calculation: How to engage the line-standers in 2018 while also pleasing himself?

The answer arrives Saturday at noon, as Cruz Blanca (904 W. Randolph St.) releases its second batch of barrel-aged beers at its West Loop brewpub. All five beers will be available in 500-milliliter bottles in limited amounts, and only at the brewery; 500 bottles were made of each. The beers will also be available Saturday on draft.

It's a playful crop that continues to circumvent the most obvious tastes, but at least acknowledges them. It also pushes a fresh narrative on what barrel-aged beer can be. Though adjuncts are employed this year, they're used either modestly or to create something unique.

"We're trying to do what feels right for us, and that's taking best practices we've learned from contemporary trends and making them our own," Sembrano said.

Here are thoughts on a very interesting lineup that doesn't include a dud in the bunch. They're ordered from most-conventional to most mind-bending.

Andres the Giant (wheatwine aged in Scotch whisky-finished port barrels and rum barrels)

Even the most conventional beer in Cruz Blanca's barrel-aged lineup isn't so conventional. The obvious route would be to re-create the bourbon-barrel-aged barleywine, Barleybomba.

Instead, Sembrano opted for a wheatwine - which is barleywine with the addition of wheat to the grain bill, resulting in a softer, lighter outcome - and sent 70 percent of the beer to the Scotch-finished port barrels and 30 percent to rum barrels.

The result is the lightest beer in the bunch, long on notes of dried fruit - think raisin and cranberry - and cocoa, followed by a boozy, yet smooth, scotch hit that avoids excessive heat. (The scotch aged in the barrels was unpeated, so there are no polarizing briny campfire notes to be found in Andres the Giant.)

Explaining wheatwine to the masses may have been a bigger challenge if Sembrano's former employer, Goose Island, weren't also introducing a barrel-aged wheatwine this year. (Sembrano said he didn't know of Goose Island's plans when brewing his version.)

Still, he knows wheatwine "is not always a fan favorite, but after barleywine, we thought we'd try something different." Sembrano suggests socking this beer in your cellar because wheatwines tend to "age gracefully."

"To me this is the underdog of the series," Sembrano said.

13.5 percent alcohol; $15

Rey Gordo (imperial stout aged in Barbados rum barrels)

The simplest of Cruz Blanca's barrel-aged releases - though, again, with a twist.

The obvious route would have been aging this inky black beer in bourbon barrels. Sembrano instead opted for 11 months in rum barrels, which results in a beer rich with molasses character and accented with light fruit tartness and notes of plum and date.

Rey Gordo has pronounced chocolate character, but a long roasty finish. It echoes foreign/export stout, a robust, yet smooth style popular in the Caribbean, but sadly underrepresented in the United States. Sembrano deliberately amped up the body for viscosity that pleases contemporary consumer tastes.

"If you're trying to sell stout in Chicago, you need syrup, man," he said.

That said, Rey Gordo is not even remotely cloying, as many of the syrupy stouts tend to be.

"I'm going to get you halfway there," Sembrano said. "But I'm not going full blown."

11.5 percent alcohol; $15

Senor Incognito (imperial stout with toasted coconut, pecans and Mexican cinnamon, aged in rye whiskey barrels)

This beer is Sembrano throwing up his hands in surrender: "OK, fine, line-standers - here's your imperial stout loaded with adjuncts!"

But here's the thing - and this comes from a noted pastry stout skeptic - Senior Incognito, made from the same base beer as Rey Gordo, thankfully doesn't edge into sticky-sweet dessert territory.

Though Senior Incognito's aroma is reminiscent of a cinnamon scone, the beer remains admirably balanced, tying together with a welcome bit of roast and lingering dark chocolate bitterness.

It's difficult to pin down a single flavor here; all three adjuncts work together to create a beer that is the most obvious of this crop to appeal to contemporary tastes, while also pleasing traditionalists.

11.5 percent; $17

Loco Dinero (imperial coffee blonde aged in Barbados rum and rye whiskey barrels)

Sembrano called this his favorite of the group. His aim was simple.

"A cup of sweet coffee," he said.

With a lot of cream.

The addition of lactose amps up the sweetness and body of this beer, and the addition of espresso-style roast from local Sparrow Coffee creates precisely what Sembrano was after. It's a sweet blond beer with deep, rich coffee character.

Loco Dinero got two additions of coffee: cold brew concentrate, plus 24 hours steeping on beans.

Though the whiskey and oak character are trampled by the lactose and coffee, they labor in the background, adding a vague booziness and underlying muscularity that tie Loco Dinero together.

This is a fun beer that goes down clean and easy, deep with coffee-vanilla sweetness that's tempered by extreme espresso roast. In many hands, this beer would be a cloying mess, but instead, as Cruz Blanca brewer Todd White aptly said, "it's what I want with brunch."

12.75 percent; $17

Lady Luminada (imperial blonde ale with blueberry, elderberry and Xoco chocolate, aged in Barbados rum and rye whiskey barrels)

The oddest oddball of the bunch, this "blonde ale" is in fact deep purple, thanks to the addition of those berries, added as a puree to the finished beer. Lady Luminada looks more like wine than beer.

But, Sembrano insists, the beer was brewed as a blonde ale. It went into barrels as a blonde ale. So "blonde" ale it is.

Lady Luminada isn't just a visual tease; it toys with the other senses too. The aroma is unmistakable: rich chocolate (the same one used in the hot chocolate at Xoco, which is owned by Cruz Blanca partner Rick Bayless), tinged lightly with berry tartness. Yet it doesn't quite taste the way it smells.

The berries are surprisingly forward on the palate, wrapped around marked chocolate character. Neither the barrel nor the spirit character is prominent, but as in Loco Dinero, it adds a bit of necessary heft.

Sembrano considers this beer another example of playing to consumer tastes - but only sort of.

"We could have done chocolate and berry in stout, and that would have resonated," he said. "We're doing something different. In terms of shock value and weirdness, we had to pull the trigger on it."

12.75 percent; $17

