Crustacean reopens in Beverly Hills with an invitation-only restaurant upstairs, and plenty of garlic noodles

Reboot: After closing last June for a $10 million redesign, Euro-Vietnamese restaurant Crustacean is back open in Beverly Hills. The restaurant, which originally opened in 1997, is known for chef-owner Helene An’s signature garlic noodles. The new Crustacean is actually two restaurants: The first, downstairs, has a new look and a new menu, which includes some of the dishes An is known for (those garlic noodles, the garlic roasted crab), along with a new prix-fixe tasting menu. The updated patio includes both indoor and outdoor seating along Santa Monica Boulevard and Bedford Drive. And the old dining room was turned into a bar. Upstairs is an invite-only, high-end restaurant called Da Lat Rose, featuring a menu by chef Tony Nguyen, who is also responsible for helming the kitchen downstairs. Da Lat Rose, named after the city in Southern Vietnam where An grew up, is scheduled to open in May. The An family, which includes Helene and her five daughters, also owns AnQi in Orange County, the original Crustacean in San Francisco, Tiato in Santa Monica and Than Long in San Francisco. 468 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 205-8990, www.houseofan.com/crustaceanbh.

Cold coffee: If the name Adam Fleischman doesn’t ring a bell, his many restaurants might. He’s the restaurateur behind Umami Burger and PBJ.LA at Grand Central Market, and co-founder of the 800 Degrees Pizzeria restaurants. And now he’s turned his attention to coffee. Fleischman will open Cold Cocked Coffee Co., a new coffee shop at the Platform 35 food hall in Koreatown on April 1. The shop will serve coffee and tea, with drinks such as Danish licorice-infused cru and matcha and soda. The shop will also serve pastries and gelato affogatos. 3500 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, www.coldcockedcoffee.com.

Secret burgers: Last year, a group of friends led by food enthusiast and home cook Shawn Nee (he works in television), started a burger pop-up on the side of a house in East Hollywood. They called it Burgers Never Say Die, a reference to the ’80s movie “The Goonies.” The concept is simple: double smash cheeseburgers on a squishy bun with pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. Just think of it as the best-ever version of a McDonald’s double cheeseburger. It became an instant hit on Instagram, and followers (the ones lucky enough to get the home address) waited in line for hours for a burger on Sunday mornings. They sat at folding tables outfitted with rolls of paper towels and games of Connect 4. There were no fries, just Lays potato chips and bottles of Coke and Fanta. After the landlord shut the operation down a couple of weeks ago, Nee and his friends secured a location in Silver Lake, according to Eater.com. And it’s expected to open some time this summer. 2388 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles.

House guest: Rose and Aram Serobian, the owners of the Home Restaurants in Los Feliz and Silver Lake, have opened the Guest House, a new bar and restaurant in Los Feliz. The restaurant is in a converted Craftsman-style house with a porch, a backyard and a working fireplace. Chef Ara Babakhanian is serving a menu of small plates featuring Southern-style sliders; Moroccan meatballs; Chilean blue mussels and shrimp saganaki. The cocktail program, which features locally-sourced ingredients, was created by mixologist Edwin Del Rosal. Highlights include the Navy Grog (rum from San Diego, ginger syrup made in L.A. and local Clementines); and the WD Swizzle (made with raisin-infused mezcal, agave nectar, lime, carrot and pineapple juice). The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 1750 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 660-9930, www.theguesthousela.com.

Chef shuffle: Culina at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has a new chef and a new menu. Luca Moriconi, who is from Lucca, Italy, has introduced a new menu of Florentine dishes. Some of the highlights include handmade pastas: risotto, pappardelle and gnocchi; braised veal shank with saffron polenta; and pan-seared ocean trout with lentils. Moriconi is also serving a Pronto Market lunch buffet available during the week that includes charcuterie, cheese, salad, dessert, fruit and your choice of protein for $35 per person. 300 S. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, (310) 860-4000, www.culinarestaurant.com. The Pikey on Sunset Boulevard also has a new chef, and menu. Executive chef Jaison Burke (formerly of the restaurant at the Pearl Hotel in San Diego and the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa) has introduced a spring menu of deviled eggs; vegan hot artichoke dip; ale-steamed mussels; and Scottish salmon with fennel barigoule. The restaurant’s signature potted chicken liver; fish and chips; and burger are still available. 7617 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, www.thepikeyla.com.

