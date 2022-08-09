CRU Opens in New Orleans’ French Quarter

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) CRU Lounge , owned by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, already the largest black-owned restaurant nightlife chain and largest hookah lounge chain in the United States, has just opened its 14th location in New Orleans and the first of 3 planned for Louisiana

To date, they currently have seven locations open in Georgia (in Morrow, Edgewood, Peters Street, Warner Robins, Alpharetta and Midtown); three in Texas (Austin, Dallas, and Austin); Charlotte, North Carolina; Birmingham & Huntsville, Alabama and throughout this summer, CRU plans on opening more locations in Georgia (in Old National, Marietta, Statesboro, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Augusta, Columbus & Savannah ); Tennessee (Memphis & Nashville); Texas (San Antonio & Forth Worth); Washington D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Alabama (Huntsville & Montgomery); Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa & Palm Beach); Phoenix, Arizona; North Carolina (Raleigh, Greensboro); South Carolina (Columbia & Myrtle Beach); and Missouri (St. Louis & Kansas City).

“CRU Lounge isn’t your standard bar or restaurant,” said McKinley. “It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike.”

New Orleans is in line with CRU’s proposed destination & tourists locations strategy which also includes Mexico, Jamaica, Bahamas and The Virgin Islands

CRU specializes in craft cocktails (including their CRU RITA, which includes Avion Tequila, agave, lime juice, with a salt rim, and CRU LEMONADE (which is spiked house lemonade infused with peach, strawberry or mango puree) and also serves chef inspired small plates including traditional wings, po boys, jambalaya, burgers, quesadillas, crab mac and cheese, lollipop lamb chops, crab cakes and more.

