Cru Hemp Lounge: Taking over the U.S. Lifestyle Lounge Space

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cru Hemp Lounge was born over ten years ago in Atlanta, Georgia. Over the years, Cru has acquired a clique like fan base and is expanding new locations in cities all over the United States and abroad.

Cru Hemp Lounge is not a bar or a nightclub. It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike. In the last twelve months, the brand has signed new franchise agreements in cities all over the country.

New franchise owner lifestyle lounges are open or soon to be opening in these regions:

Atlanta ( 5 locations)

Charlotte

DC

Houston

Dallas

Austin

Nashville

Miami

West Palm Beach

Birmingham

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

This is the Cru Hemp Lounge concept:

1,500-2,000 sq.ft. footprint

Limited staff

Premium cocktails

Tapas food

Hookah

Smokable CBD flower

CBD gummies

Per company officials, customers are limited to enjoy the Cru lounge for a two hour visit. There are 3 two hour blocks of lounge time seven days a week.

The startup investment for a Cru Hemp Lounge ranges between $75,000.00 to $125,000.00 excluding the liquor license. Due to the high amount of Covid closures, the company is currently taking advantage of all the available locations that are already unfitted, and able to open stores 90 days from signing leases.

CEO Dennis McKinley stated, “We knew with the popularity of the CBD and Hemp products being mixed with a lounge style business model that we had something. We never imagined it would be as big as it is.”

When cannabis becomes legal, the company is positioning itself to be a major brand name throughout the United States with an established V.I.P. customer base already in place.

About Cru Hemp Lounge

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010, Cru Hemp Lounge, offers premium cocktails, small plated food, top of the line hookah, high quality smokeable hemp and CBD gummies as dessert. They currently operate three locations in Atlanta and Charlotte and are rapidly expanding via franchising throughout the United States and Internationally. For more information, visit their website http://cruhemplounge.com

Contact:

Greg George

Cru Hemp Lounge

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Rainmaker@FranchiseGenies.com

