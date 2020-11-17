Cru Hemp Lounge Continues Growth into Arizona, Florida, Texas and Tennessee

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cru Hemp Lounge is one of the few bar and restaurant franchises that is actually growing during the pandemic. Company officials are currently working out leasing plans for locations in five states.

Cru Hemp Lounge is not a bar or a nightclub. It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike. With the popularity of smokeable hemp combined with craft cocktails and delicious small plates food the lifestyle lounges are driving strong sales.

New franchise owner lifestyle lounges are open or soon to be opening in these regions:

Atlanta (5 locations)

Charlotte

Phoenix

DC

Houston

Dallas

Austin

Nashville

Miami

West Palm Beach

Birmingham

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

This is the Cru Hemp Lounge concept:

1,500-2,000 sq.ft. footprint

Limited staff

Premium cocktails

Tapas food

Hookah

Smokable CBD flower

CBD Gummies

The startup investment for a Cru Hemp Lounge ranges between $75,000.00 to $125,000.00 excluding the liquor license. Due to the high amount of Covid closures, the company is currently taking advantage of all the available locations that are already unfitted, and able to open stores 90 days from signing leases.

U.S. and International Franchise Developer Greg George stated, “When cannabis becomes legal, Cru Hemp Lounge is positioning itself to be a major brand name throughout the United States with an established V.I.P. customer base already in place.”

About Cru Hemp Lounge

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010, Cru Hemp Lounge offers premium cocktails, small plated food, top of the line hookah, high quality smokeable hemp and CBD gummies as dessert. They currently operate three locations in Atlanta and Charlotte and are rapidly expanding via franchising throughout the United States and Internationally. For more information, visit their website http://cruhemplounge.com .

Contact:

Greg George

Cru Hemp Lounge

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Rainmaker@FranchiseGenies.com

