CRU Celebrates Opening Location 12 in North Atlanta (Alpharetta)

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) CRU Lounge , owned by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, already the largest black-owned nightlife chain and largest hookah lounge chain in the United States, celebrates opening location 12 in Alpharetta, Georgia

To date, CRU currently has six locations open in Georgia (in Morrow, Edgewood, Peters Street, Warner Robins and Midtown); 3 in Texas (Austin, Dallas, and Austin); Charlotte, North Carolina; and Birmingham, Alabama. Throughout this summer, CRU plans on opening more locations in Georgia (in Old National, Marietta, Statesboro, Douglasville, Augusta, Columbus, Albany & Savannah ); Tennessee (Memphis & Nashville); Texas (San Antonio & Forth Worth); Washington D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Alabama (Huntsville & Montgomery); Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa & Palm Beach); Phoenix, Arizona; North Carolina (Raleigh, Greensboro); South Carolina (Columbia & Myrtle Beach); Missouri (St. Louis & Kansas City); and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“CRU, which was created over 10 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, is a fast-casual, hookah-hemp lounge offering unique hookah flavors, hemp oil extracts, small plates and specialty craft cocktails,” says owner, Dennis McKinley. “We have grown exponentially over the past couple of years, and we are excited to be the largest hookah lounge in the United States.”

The latest Alpharetta location is owned and operated by Terrance Jones, originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

By combining hookah with a CBD element in a casual dining, lounge atmosphere, the restaurant has become a celebrity hot spot and has developed the winning recipe for success.

“CRU Hemp Lounge isn’t your standard bar or nightclub,” McKinley adds. “It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike.”

Menu items at CRU include hookahs (such as their HOUSE MIX, which includes mint, orange, peach, banana, watermelon, strawberry, cherry, coconut and vanilla, and CRU MIX, which includes white gummy bear, red gummy bear, kiwi, orange mint, mango, exotic berry, winter fresh mint and blueberry), hemp pre-rolls, hemp/CBD products, craft cocktails (including their CRU RITA, which includes Avion Tequila, agave, lime juice, with a salt rim, and CRU LEMONADE which is spiked house lemonade infused with peach, strawberry or mango puree).

Food items include: traditional wings, burgers, quesadillas, crab mac and cheese, lollipop lamb chops, crab cakes and more.

For more information, please visit https://crulounge.com .

