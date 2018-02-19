Crispy Fish And Popcorn Shrimp Tacos Return To Taco John’s Signature Menu

Crispy Fish Taco

Specialty tacos available at all locations starting today

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is giving taco-lovers even more ways to satisfy their cravings with the re-launch of two signature tacos.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 12, guests will have even more tacos to choose from because Taco John’s is bringing back its popular Crispy Fish Taco and Popcorn Shrimp Street Taco – just in time for Lent.

Indulge in Crispy Fish Tacos – crispy fish, fajita sour cream, ranch dressing, lettuce, cheddar cheese and lime – or Popcorn Shrimp Tacos – popcorn shrimp, cabbage, garlic lime sauce and pico de gallo.

“We first started serving these due to the large amount of requests that we were receiving from guests craving our tacos during Lent,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “They were a huge hit among all of our guests so we continue to bring them back each year. We look forward to serving them again beginning Feb. 12.”

Both of these specialty tacos will be available at Taco John’s restaurants until Sunday, April 1. So be sure to take advantage of this delicious offer before they’re gone.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Popcorn Shrimp Street Taco

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Marilyn Perkins

Champion Management

972.930.9933

mperkins@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com