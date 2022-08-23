Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken Franchise Officially Launches Nationwide Sales Effort with FMS Franchise

The Louisiana-based fast casual franchise is bringing new heat to the market with a fresh franchise opportunity.

Bunkie, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The franchise marketplace is still hot this summer — and now it’s even hotter thanks to the new franchise opportunity from Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken .

The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant finalized its franchise development process just this year and is already seeing tremendous momentum. “Crispy Cajun Chicken has a simple model that has been working for over 20 years,” stated Chris Conner, CEO and Founder of FMS Franchise. “My team and I are looking forward to watching this fast-casual franchise grow over the coming months.”

Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken first opened its doors in January of 2000 in Cottonport, Louisiana, where it stayed for 10 years. After a decade in Cottonport, Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken moved its headquarters to Ledoux’s hometown of Bunkie, Louisiana, where it resides to this day. A second location is also operational in Marksville, Louisiana.

The decision to franchise after over two decades in business was due to the value that Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken can offer a franchise owner in conjunction with the increased demand at both of the current locations. “This brand has seen constant traffic in their corporate locations. Due to that demand, they approached us about developing their franchise model,” stated Conner. “We worked with the Crispy Cajun Chicken team and developed their operations manual, their franchise business plan, their marketing materials — we’re excited to see this work culminate into a very exciting opportunity that fits into the national marketplace.”

Franchise partners of Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken gain marketing strategies, an exclusive territory, proprietary recipes, and ongoing operational support. The company also trains all franchisees within a dual-phase training program, with instruction at both a Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken corporate store and the new franchise location once it’s launched. Refresher training is offered annually.

For more information on the Crispy Cajun Chicken franchise opportunity, visit www.ledouxscrispycajunfriedchicken.com/franchise .

About Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken

The first Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken opened its doors in 2000. Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken has continued to provide the Central Louisiana community with delicious Cajun food and the best fried chicken in the area. Through the brand’s expansion, the Crispy Cajun Fried Chicken team promises to forever provide the best quality fried chicken and Cajun cuisine all within an unparalleled family-friendly environment. For the latest location near you, visit www.ledouxcrispycajunfriedchicken.com . To find out more about owning your own Cajun and fried chicken franchise, visit www.ledouxscrispycajunfriedchicken.com/franchise .

