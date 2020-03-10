Crest Foods Signs Multiple Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Franchise Agreements to Expand in Louisiana

Bakery café to open five new locations throughout Shreveport, Bossier City and Baton Rouge

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Crest Foods CEO Ziad Dalal announced today that Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has executed multiple franchise agreements with franchisees Thelma and Kristopher Edgell to open five new cafés in Louisiana.

The agreement anticipates that the first café will open in Shreveport this spring with additional locations opening in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Shreveport, La. within the next year.

“We discovered Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® at a Franchise Expo and we were immediately impressed,” Thelma Edgell said. “Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® has a huge loyal following thanks to its ability to serve up the ultimate dessert experience. We can’t wait to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to these three thriving Louisiana cities.”

Thelma Edgell is stepping down from the role of U.S. CEO of Campus Living Villages, a global student housing company. She has 20 years of property management experience from resorts and college campuses. Kristopher Edgell is the director of marketing and technology at ZOLL Medical. He has 20 years of experience in marketing, graphic design and technology.

“We are excited to have the Edgells lead the way into some new markets for Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®,” Dalal said. “With Thelma’s prior success as the CEO of a global company and Kristopher’s background in marketing and technology, I have no doubt that the Edgells will be fantastic operators.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world's most recognized food brands – Nestlé.

