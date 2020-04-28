Crest Foods Extends Royalty Relief Program for Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Franchisees

Bakery café defers royalty and marketing fund payments for a minimum of 8 weeks

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a way to support its franchisees during the COVID-19 crisis, Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® , launched a royalty relief program.

The program, which began on March 15, deferred royalty and marketing fund payments for all franchisees. Crest Foods CEO Ziad Dalal announced today that Crest Foods has extended the relief program through May 10.

“We know how difficult this crisis has been on our franchisees, their teams and the restaurant industry as a whole,” Dalal said. “We are all facing new challenges each day – one of them being how we can effectively support our franchisees. At Crest Foods, we have made it a priority to be proactive in creating ways to help them as best we can during this challenging time.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 90 bakery cafés in the United States. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.