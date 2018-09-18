Crest Foods Celebrates Two Decades of Sweetness

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchisor continues growth and expansion

Ziad Dalal

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When Crest Foods CEO, Ziad Dalal, sketched out the Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® concept on a napkin, he thought he might have a revolutionary idea. As Crest Foods celebrates its 20th anniversary, Nestle Toll House Café by Chip continues to sell sweetness with its freshly baked confections, ice creams and specialty coffees.

“We knew we had created something magic on the first day we opened,” said Dalal. “It has been an exciting journey for Crest Foods – our hard work has paid off and I look forward to continuing to grow the concept.”

Dalal originally owned Frulatti Café and Bakery and eventually developed the idea for a cookie store. In 1998, he presented his idea of a quick-service café with cookies as the main menu item to the Nestlé Toll House team. The first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip opened in Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, Texas in 2000.

“We continue to polish our original idea that has led us to such great success,” said Dalal. “We’ve been fortunate enough to attract great franchise partners and a top-of-the-line support system. When we opened our 50th location and then opened internationally, I knew we were onto something big.”

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been featured on The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda, Good Morning America and Fox & Friends. The cafes serve freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, specialty coffee and cold beverages. It is also a delicious lunch option thanks to its savory offerings including paninis, wraps and flatbreads.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

Cookie lovers are also invited to enjoy the ultimate in on-the-go convenience with the brand’s mobile loyalty app – available for download at Nestlecafe.com – and its Cookie Dough Rewards program.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

