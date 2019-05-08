Crepe Bistro in Loop reconcepting to courthouse-themed bar after 13 years

After 13 years of serving up Russian-French fare in The Loop, Crepe Bistro is closing. It will open late next week as Dead Lawyer’s Pub, serving up burgers, beer and cocktails.

“Thirteen years is a long time,” said owner Dimitriy Bushmakin. “It’s time for something new.”

Dead Lawyer’s Pub will not serve any of the crepes or panini on Crepe Bistro’s old menu. Instead, it will have a number of burgers like the Public Defender with pesto sauce and fresh mozzarella and the Law Clerk’s Dream with goat cheese, a balsamic reduction and marinated red peppers. Look out for a number of appetizers, like wings, coconut shrimp and Parmesan fries, as well as tacos and salads.

And although the new concept will have martinis, you won’t find any appletinis or white chocolatinis. Rather, it will have martinis like Paralegal’s Nightmare made with vodka, Chambord, tequila, rum and lemon juice and Money Laundering made with pineapple liquor, peach juice and vodka. Draft beer and house red, white and sparkling wines will also be offered.

Bushmakin said he’s excited for the new challenge and has always wanted to do hamburgers and American food. He hopes customers will get a kick out of the names that he has chosen for the drinks and bites.

“I’m hoping that it will be popular and I’m really excited,” he said.

Crepe Bistro’s last day of service is Sunday. Bushamakin said he hopes to open Dead Lawyer’s Pub by the end of next week.

186 N. Wells St., 312-269-0300, deadlawyerspub.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

James Beard Awards: Boka Restaurant Group, Parachute chefs among big winners in Chicago »

BaseHit BBQ in Galewood, New York bagels coming to Wrigleyville, plus more restaurant news »

Craving: French — A search for Chicago's best foie gras, quiche, croissants and so much more »









