Credit breach hits Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Disney Springs restaurants

The Orlando-based parent company of Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Chicken Guy and more brands said it may have lost credit card data for customers that ate at the restaurants during the past 10 months, including several restaurants at Disney Springs.

The Disney Springs eateries include Planet Hollywood Observatory, Earl of Sandwich and the recently opened Chicken Guy! eatery.

Earl Enterprises said it has discovered a security breach affecting customers that ate and used credit or debit cards at six of its brands between May 23, 2018 and March 19, 2019.

“Once we learned of a potential incident, we promptly launched an internal investigation and engaged two leading cybersecurity firms,” Earl Enterprises said in a statement. “Based on the investigation, it appears that unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of Earl Enterprises’ restaurants.”

Earl’s Mixology and Tequila Taqueria brands were also affected. The breach did not seem to affect customers at Bertucci’s, Seaside on the Pier and Cafe Hollywood.

“As part of the investigation, we have been in contact with federal law enforcement officials and are cooperating with them,” the company said.

Earl Enterprises said the credit card breach is contained and is encouraging customers to check statements for suspicious activity.

Earl Enterprises also has Bucca di Beppo locations in Maitland, near Florida Mall in Orlando in Celebration.

In 2018, Florida lawmakers passed a law to make credit freezes free to all victims of all data security breaches. Federal lawmakers followed up months later with a similar law.

To request a credit freeze, contact the credit reporting bureaus of Experian, Transunion and Equifax.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold