From the Creators of The Twisted Tuna Come a New Upscale Waterfront Concept, FireFin Grill

Hot New Restaurant Opening November 15th

Palm Beach Gardens, FL (RestaurantNews.com) FireFin Grill is a chef driven specialty seafood restaurant and craft cocktail lounge serving locally sourced cuisine from state-of-the-art scratch kitchens. Beautifully located in the space formally known as Carmine’s Ocean Grill, FireFin Grill will feature a wide array of delicious seafood, award winning sushi, fine aged steaks, organic produce and much more. The late-night happy hour will include flavorful creations from resident mixologists and nightly live music is expected to keep the crowd going well past midnight.

You’ve gotta eat em to beat em!

Their new name comes from the word Lionfish (Pterois Volitans). The Lionfish is a non-native species to Florida waters. With its poisonous fins (FireFin) and without any natural predators, the Lionfish has had a negative impact on natural marine life and ecosystems. FireFin Grill has contracted with locals to offer you this sustainable, delicious and nutritious fresh fish throughout their menu in an effort to bring awareness and help reduce the Lionfish population.

Friday, November 15th kicks off the three-day grand opening festivities with free tastings, fun giveaways and live music throughout the entire weekend. Large parties are welcome and private rooms are available. The waterfront patio is smoking and pet friendly so don’t miss the biggest grand opening celebration in Palm Beach Gardens. Call to reserve your seats today!

FireFin Grill

2401 PGA Blvd

Suite 160

Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

561-472-7900

www.firefingrill.com

www.facebook.com/FireFinPGA