Creating Customer Trust in the Food & Beverage Industry – June 4 Webinar

( RestaurantNews.com ) The world is changing, and businesses in the food & beverage industry are under immense pressure to keep their customers happy, while remaining competitive.

Rapid transformation of delivery through apps and websites, curbside pickup, and new online meal kits have become the new norm. Yet this new foray into the digital world creates greater risk for fraud and abuse.

In this upcoming webinar, Forter CEO, Michael Reitblat, and Oliver Wyman Partner Joshua Gilbert take a closer look at evolving fraud trends in the food and beverage industry and sharing how businesses can pivot fraud prevention strategies to maintain top line revenue growth. Join the conversation live and learn:

Emerging fraud vectors that Quick Service Restaurants, Grocery Retail and Online Food Delivery Services should be aware of

Why real-time, automated fraud prevention is critical to helping your bottom line and creating customer trust

Recommendations to protect your business and customers from falling victim to fraud

LIVE WEBINAR: JUNE 4, 12PM EST