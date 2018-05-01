‘Create Your Own Burger’ Contest Winner Added To Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s May Menu

The Dirty Bird featured during National Burger Month through May 31

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – recently hosted its inaugural #MyBaddestBurger Contest to find the best burger in town.

On Tuesday, May 1, the delectable winner is joining the badass burger lineup at all 12 Colorado Bad Daddy’s restaurants. Created by Terrell Warren from Centennial, CO., The Dirty Bird is made with buttermilk fried chicken breast, Applewood-smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, pepper jack cheese, fried egg and house made poblano mayo, on Texas Toast.

Bad Daddy’s chefs and team narrowed down nearly 500 contest entries to their five favorites earlier this month. Then, an independent panel of expert judges sampled the finalists and rated each one based on taste, creativity, and the use of ingredients found on the C.Y.O.B. list that was given by Bad Daddy’s. The Dirty Bird stood out from the crowd.

“I’m originally from a small town in Tennessee, so I had to give credit to the ‘Dirty South,’” said Warren. “I also have a soft spot for the Denver Broncos, so I gave The Dirty Bird a little Colorado kick with the pepper jack cheese and poblano mayo. I’m extremely excited and honored to have won the grand prize and I look forward to seeing The Dirty Bird on the Bad Daddy’s menu. Thanks to Bad Daddy’s, I had the opportunity to do something awesome that I never imagined would happen, plus I get to indulge in a free Bad Daddy’s every month for an entire year! I hope everyone likes it, it’s really good, I promise.”

This award-winning creation will be available throughout the entire month of May – National Burger Month. So be sure to visit your favorite Colorado Bad Daddy’s before May 31 and try out The Dirty Bird before it flies off the menu.

Bad Daddy’s currently has 28 locations throughout Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 28 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com