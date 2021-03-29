Create Special Memories this Easter Weekend with Fan Favorites from Logan’s Roadhouse

The Real American Roadhouse offers to-go specials featuring premium Prime Rib and gives away Easter Eggs and Free Kids Meals voucher to children who dine-in, April 2 – 4

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) This Easter weekend, Logan’s Roadhouse is making it convenient for family and friends to gather and celebrate the joy and love that comes with the holiday.

From April 2-4, Roadhouse fans can celebrate at home with Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials! Available exclusively for the holiday weekend, Logan’s premium four-pound Prime Rib, seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order, can be selected on the Ultimate Roadhouse Feast for just $99.99. Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials each serve six to eight people and are available hot-and-ready to enjoy immediately or to bake at home:

Ultimate Roadhouse Feast ($89.99 to $149.99) – Choice of protein, a large Garden Salad, two family-size sides, Logan’s famous Mississippi Brownie and a dozen made-from-scratch rolls.

In addition to Logan’s quality slow-roasted Prime Rib, Roadhouse fans can choose from Grilled Meatloaf, BBQ Pulled Pork, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops or Roasted Turkey. For family sides, choose from Logan’s mac & cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf, corn, green beans, house-made mashed potatoes or potato chips for their sides, or upgrade to eight baked potatoes or eight sweet potatoes for $8 more.

Families ready to dine-in can head to Logan’s during Easter weekend for an eggs-cellent celebration. From April 2-4, all children (age 12 and under) will receive an Easter Egg that contains a Free Kids Meal voucher to use on their next visit!

“Easter is a wonderful time to spend with family and friends,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing, Kristen Hohl. “Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials offer butcher-quality meats, like our slow-roasted Prime Rib, at an incredible value, so our guests have everything they need to host the perfect holiday gathering. We also can’t wait to see children’s smiling faces when we give away memorable Easter Eggs to those who visit us!”

Guests can preorder Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials now through Saturday, April 3. Roadhouse Specials require 24-hour advance notice and are available to order online at logansroadhouse.com or EZ Cater , or by calling your local Logan’s.

To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

