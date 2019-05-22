Create FUN Memories This Summer at Main Event Entertainment

Summer FUNpass available starting Memorial Day Weekend

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Leave your worries of school behind because FUN has just begun at Main Event Entertainment.

The ultimate entertainment destination is giving guests a great place for families and friends to bond over endless high-five moments with the return of its Summer FUNpass. Beginning Saturday, May 25, guests can enjoy all-you-can-play activities* – bowling, billiards, laser tag and more – Available every day, all summer long.

Summer FUNpass options include:

Early Bird Summer FUNpass (purchase before noon, play until 5pm) : Arrive early and purchase the Summer FUNpass for just $14.95!

: Arrive early and purchase the Summer FUNpass for just $14.95! Summer FUNpass (purchase after noon, play all day): If you arrive after noon, the Summer FUNpass is $19.95 for all day FUN!

“Our Summer FUNpass is perfect for families and friends looking for a way to have a memorable active summer while the kids are out of school,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “Guests of all ages can customize their experience and play a variety of activities all day under one roof. The best part is, it’s only $14.95 if you arrive before noon.”

Summer hours start on Tuesday, May 28, so come in early and maximize your fun all season long. Main Event will open early Sunday through Friday at 10 a.m., and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com . Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com