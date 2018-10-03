Cream in your coffee? Maybe not. Here's a taste test, from half-and-half to hemp milk

Coffee and cream go together so well that a popular song of the 1920s featured the line “you’re the cream in my coffee” to illustrate two lovers’ closeness. But that bond has been broken. Today you have a multitude of choices when it comes to creamers for coffee.

You can go dairy, selecting anything from skim milk to heavy cream. You can go nondairy with various “creams” or “milks” made from nuts, seeds or plants. You can choose nondairy powders.

And people are clearly choosing what works for them. New research from Mintel, the market research firm, shows the same percentage of consumers polled, 32 percent, used dairy and nondairy milk in their coffee or tea.

“Non-dairy milk brands are responding to consumers’ interest in more healthful non-dairy milk products; non-dairy milk drinkers are more interested in milks with health benefits than dairy milk drinkers,” Mintel notes in a trend report published in September. “More non-dairy milks are hitting the market with strong functional claims, stating the products are fortified with vitamins, probiotics, or stating the amount of protein per serving. Many consumers (especially iGens) already perceive non-dairy milks as healthful, and prominent on-pack health claims can help non-dairy milks compete with dairy milk and can help individual non-dairy milk brands stand out in the market.”

All well and good, especially for those “iGens,” which Mintel has defined as people born between 1995 and 2007, but how do these various nondairy milks and creams taste and interact with coffee? I’ve always found that half-and-half, that popular mix of milk and cream, had the right degree of dairy sweetness to dull any coffee bitterness while adding a touch of plushness to the brew. Heavy cream, I thought, is too voluptuous; skim milk too meager.

I like my coffee strong with lots of half-and-half and sugar. So, I brewed up a big pot of my favorite morning joe, Cafe Bustelo espresso-style coffee and began tasting that familiar coffee with various creamers and milks.

The products were purchased at a Mariano’s supermarket near the Chicago Tribune office. I wandered around the dairy section looking at the various nondairy options presented. I tried to pick products that looked unflavored — or rather, that they were aiming to taste like whatever they were made of, not pumpkin spice or chocolate. Some of the products were sweetened; some were not. The prices listed are what I paid.

I tasted each of the milks and creamers on its own first, then I poured 1 tablespoon of each into a coffee cup and added coffee. I sipped, and I took notes. Look for them in the photo gallery above.

Everyone’s taste is different, particularly when it comes to coffee, and that’s why this tasting is a solo effort. Do try a similar tasting at your home or office, and let me know how it went.

