Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more

It may be pumpkin spice season, but that doesn't mean you have to limit yourself to the divisive fall flavor. As summer gives way to cooling temps, autumn is practically made for coffee breaks, moments that give you a chance to nurse a steaming mug of comforting joe while the world starts to slow down as we enter the last quarter of the year. Luckily, Chicago has no dearth of local coffee shops, independent roasters or comfy cafes. Whether serving the community, as Kusanya does in Englewood or First Sip off Argyle Street, or fueling commuters and students, like Gaslight Coffee Roasters and Plein Air Cafe, a good cup of coffee is never far from reach.