Craving: Appetizers, small plates and snacks — our quest for Chicago's best starters

When we eat out, more often than not the best part of the meal comes first: the appetizers. We often wonder: Why do the apps sound amazing at a restaurant but the entrees just OK? Theory: Chefs know you'll order a main dish, but they have to sell you on an app. We'll explore that question in a takeout later this month, but for now, we're focusing on Craving series on eating every delicious kind of starter we can find from cast-iron corn pudding at Twain, to uni, ramps and toasted bread at Lena Brava to the knock-out quacamole at Mi Tocaya. Come back every weekday to see what we're having.