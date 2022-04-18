( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ franchises in the United States. Crave features delicious Jumbo Hot Dogs which are grilled to perfection, in addition to brats and mild/hot sausages. They have smoked brisket, pulled chicken, and pulled pork as well as an array of desserts and sides. The dogs can be topped anyway you’d like with 20+ toppings, so many choices! The interior of the restaurants are very modern rustic and include self-pour local crafts on tap. The restaurant often teams up with local breweries to bring classic favorites to their towns. The overall feel of the restaurant is very relaxed and a fun family environment. You can dine in the restaurant or relax on one of the patios often having games such as cornhole, connect four and more. Crave also has events during the week such as trivia night, tap takeovers, $2 Tuesdays and kids eat free Wednesdays, Bingo, Karaoke and more.

Crave has multiple revenue streams for its guests. Dine in, take out, catering, curbside pick-up, delivery, and order ahead. You can download the Crave app in order to receive loyalty points and rewards as well as free food and updates/events.

This week Crave welcomes Dawn and Mordicah Thomas into the Crave Family. They have signed a multi-unit agreement for the Arlington Texas area. “We are excited to welcome Dawn and Mordicah into our family. “We have been speaking with Dawn and Mordicah for quite some time, they are wonderful people, and we are honored to have them in our Crave family,” says Crave corporate. Crave currently has locations across the United States as well as food trucks. The brand has over 60 units sold and expects to have 100 units open in the next 2 years.

For more information on Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

More from Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Signs Multiunit Agreement for Arlington, Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.