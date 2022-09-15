Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Signs First Location in Virginia!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in America. All of Crave’s locations feature self-pour beer walls with anywhere from 32-48 local beers on tap. Customers check in with staff and validate their age and then receive a RFID wristband that allows them to choose and pour their own beer, wine and cider. Some locations even have mixed drinks on tap too! Crave has partnered with Pour My Beer for all of their locations nationwide. The variety of meal options is never ending with some popular customer favorites, trifecta sliders or the pulled chicken nachos. Along with the delicious food options and wide variety of tap selections, guests are welcome to play a game or two while they eat and even attend events like trivia, bingo, karaoke, and more! Crave locations also offer ax throwing, which has become a popular activity across the nation. Customers can enjoy Crave’s food with take-out, dine in, delivery, curbside pickup, and even catering. Crave offers catering for events, parties, and just about every other opportunity!

Make sure to download Craves app too for VIP status, special alerts and rewards! Crave is easy to love with good food, good service and tons of fun for the whole family.

Crave is pleased to announce and welcome Kristen and Cody Lacy as the newest addition to the Crave family. Kristen and Cody will be opening a store in Reva, Virginia. This marks the first location in Virginia and Crave is excited to be joining the market. “We couldn’t be more excited to enter the Virginia market, we think it’s the right customer base for the brand and look forward to having many more locations throughout the state.” Crave Corporate.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Signs First Location in Virginia! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.