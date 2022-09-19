Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Sees Massive Increase in Catering 2022

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has become one of America’s favorite hot dog and BBQ restaurants. As the name suggests, Crave is most popularly known for their hot dogs, BBQ, and self-pour beer wall. The dogs are all beef, the sausages are spicy and mild, and the wall also includes mixed drinks and ciders, on top of the craft and domestic beer options! Craves menu hosts a wide variety of food including sandwiches, sliders, tacos, wings, delicious desserts, and a never-ending amount of sides!

Some locations offer breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays with bottomless mimosas and giant Bloody Mary’s. Crave also offers ax throwing at specific locations and guests are invited to reserve a lane and compete with friends and family! For the customers who can’t make it in store, Crave offers a wide variety of menu items and is accessible to people through their mobile app multiple different services including drive through, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.

Craves catering program offers buffet platters, party platters, family packs, and boxed lunch and dinner. Tailgating packages have been flying out the door too with football season upon us. Who doesn’t love some wings, nachos and sliders? The catering menu has tons of delicious options including meat trays, dessert platters, and of course, the famous hot dog bar. Recently, Crave has seen an overall 20% increase storewide in catering sales year over year! Customers are really enjoying having Crave cater for their events and parties across the United States. For more information on catering, please visit https://iwantcrave.com/catering/ .

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

