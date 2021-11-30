Port St. Lucie, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West, and recently hitting the Northeast. Featuring grilled all beef hot dogs, hot and mild sausages and brats, along with the pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket, it’s a classic family friendly favorite with something for everyone! An array of toppings and sides are available to accompany the meal as well as desserts to include pineapple upside down cakes and toffee sticky cakes. Self-pour beer walls that use local craft beers, wines and ciders are also present in the brick-and-mortar locations.

Crave not only has brick and mortar locations throughout the United States, but also food trucks. The food trucks feature delicious grilled all beef hot dogs, and bratwursts in addition the BBQ options to include pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket. You can order BBQ sandwiches, bowls or salads, or an all-beef hot dog grilled to perfection with an array of toppings to choose from. The classic “Chicago Dog”, “Chili Cheese Dog or “New Yorker” are of course available too. The food trucks can be found all around town, including breweries, parks and sporting events.

Crave is excited to welcome Benny Christy into the family. Benny will debut his truck sometime in December, in the Port St. Lucie market.

For more information to own your very own Crave food truck or restaurant, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Rolls Into Port St. Lucie