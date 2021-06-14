Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Rolls into Atlanta!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is taking the nation by storm! This quick growing concept is making its way up the ranks, being named one of the top 10 franchises of 2021. With over 35 units in 19 state’s, there is so much to be excited about! Each brick-and-mortar restaurant contains an insanely easy-to-use self-serve beer wall, creating its competitive advantage. It contains a plethora of drinks – including local crafts on tap, as well as mixed drinks in some stores. Although the beer wall is an excellent addition to our brick-and-mortar stores, the real fun comes with the mouthwatering food Crave has to offer. With options to satisfy your every need, Crave has delicious BBQ: pulled pork, pulled chicken, and smoked brisket! There are also munchies under $5, as well as plenty of options for the younger ones (Kids eat free on Wednesdays)!

With Crave expanding nationally, a new necessity in the industry appeared. Crave aims to satisfy your every need and can help you #beatthecraving. To fill the need, the Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Food Truck has made its way into the spotlight. Starting in early 2020, the Crave Food Truck concept was born. Now having 5 on the road, in addition to the 35 Brick and mortar units sold, Crave takes pride in being able to cater to your every need. The food truck offers a variety of different hot dog combos, as well as BBQ sandwiches and desserts. There are also some fun BBQ dishes and wings! Whether it be a guest entering a Crave Brick and Mortar location, or the Crave Food Truck bringing delicious Hot Dogs and BBQ to you, Crave has you covered!

Crave is proud to welcome the Shavers’ into their Crave Food Truck family, with another truck on the road in Atlanta, Georgia on June 4th, 2021. They are excited about hitting the streets with the truck and bringing the delicious menu to the people of Atlanta.

With Crave you will receive:

Operational Assistance

Ongoing training

Real Estate Assistance

Experienced management

Delicious menu

Beautiful design

And More!

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ and to be in business for yourself not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Rolls into Atlanta! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.