Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Ranks #13 in Fast Casual Awards 2022

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is off to the races this year. Quarter over quarter, Crave has increased its franchise sales. The brand was also cited as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand which is a prestigious recognition as well as ranked No. 13 in the top movers and shakers of 2022 by fast casual. The founders, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione, are veterans in the franchising and restaurant industry. Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. Not to mention the self-pour beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and mixed drinks on tap. The brand offers a family friendly environment where there is something for everyone. The locations feature patios and tons of games for inside as well as outside for adults and kids alike. TVs can be found throughout the restaurant as well with local sporting events and more. Each store incorporates some local “flare” with artwork or items that are specific to that region. Ax lanes are also in the locations, guest can throw real axes at our digital targets. Crave is truly a family friendly restaurant with something for everyone.

Crave thrives on the success of its franchisees and happiness of their customer’s. This past year Crave has signed franchisees in multiple markets, they have made it their mission to expand nationally in a strategic manner, hitting markets where there is demand for our product. Crave is currently in many states across the US and in addition has food trucks in 4 states.

The modern interior of Crave restaurant coupled with its menu makes this a unique franchise opportunity. Aside from its offerings to customers, Crave’s offerings to its franchisees are unique as well. When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Development Management

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Constant Training

Top Notch Communication

More

To own your own Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ restaurant or food truck, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

