Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Puts a Food Truck on the Road in Austin, TX





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises currently in the United States. With locations spread across the country and a constant expansion, Crave is becoming a leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Each location boasts a modern rustic interior, lounge areas, fun and games for the whole family, and the classic trademark self-serve beer wall. The beer wall features between 32-48 different craft and domestic beer, wine, and cider on tap. The food is delicious, with endless options that are sure to leave everyone full and satisfied. Crave is known for its BBQ sliders, sandwiches, and plates as well as customizable hot dogs, bratwursts, and sweet sausages with 20+ toppings available to choose from. They also offer a great selection of sides, dessert, snacks, and more! Alongside the amazing food and drink options, customers can also indulge in family fun by playing a game, attending an event, and at some locations even reserving an ax throwing lane! At some locations, Crave is proud to offer curbside, delivery, dine in, take out, and even catering.

In addition to brick-and-mortar locations Crave also offers food truck. The food trucks have the same menu as the storefront. They are perfect for weddings, parties or other catering events. The trucks can also often be found outside of breweries or at fairs.

Crave is so excited to announce that Christopher Lewis of Pflugerville, TX is expanding his brick and mortar location at 21315 N State Highway 130 Suite 150 to welcome a food truck. He plans on hitting the road late September and is already beginning to schedule bookings like weddings, parties, breweries, and more! His food truck will be in the Round Rock and Pflugerville area.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

