Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a fast casual BBQ and hot dog restaurant with a family friendly vibe and something for everyone. You will find pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked brisket, hot dogs brats and hot/mild sausages. The restaurants offer fun plays on classic BBQ dishes like BBQ nachos or tots, BBQ bowls, tacos and more. The hot dogs can be topped with any of the 20+ toppings they offer, making the possibilities endless. Of course, kids’ meals, desserts and apps are also available.

Crave strives on excellent customer service and food and offers a vibe that allows everyone in the family to enjoy. The restaurants have patios, drive thru’s and tons of games to be played. Also featured is self-pour beer. Customers can enjoy any of our 32-48 local crafts on tap. In addition to local crafts wine, cider and mixed drinks can also be found. Weekly trivia, bingo, family game night, tap takeovers, paint with a pint, fundraisers and more are offered. Kids even eat FREE on Wednesdays, and the jumbo hot dogs with 2 toppings is $3. There truly is something for everyone to eat, drink, play and enjoy.

This week Christopher Lewis will be opening his store in Austin, Texas. “When I saw Crave, I knew it was something I had to be a part of. The look and feel of the restaurant, excellent food, and leadership were second to none.”. This Saturday you can join Christopher at Gattis Crossing 21315 N State Hwy 130 suite 150 in Pflugerville, Texas. They will have raffle tickets, prizes and more!

For more information on owning your own Crave food truck or restaurant, please email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

