Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expands Into Atlanta!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing fast casual brands to date. The brand is spread across 19 states with no intention of slowing down. Crave has a one-of-a-kind menu like no other BBQ or hot dog restaurant. They have the classic pulled chicken, pulled pork or smoked brisket, but you can also find a fun play on BBQ. BBQ tacos, mac n brisket sandwiches, pulled chicken nachos and more are some of the customer favorites. In addition to the grilled hot dogs there are also hot and mild sausages as well as brats. The customers love to choose between the 20+ topping offerings. There’s nothing better than having a hot dog or brat topped perfectly!

Crave has a modern interior with a self-pour beer wall. Anywhere from 18-42 taps with local craft beers, wines and ciders is a main feature of the restaurants. In some locations you can even find popular mixed drinks on tap too. You can hang on our patios and enjoy some sun, outdoor games like cornhole or giant connect four or hang with your pet for lunch. Crave also has Ax throwing lanes that are digital. Throwing real axes at digital targets while having your favorite local craft and a delicious meal is the perfect date night, or family night out. Kids eat free on Wednesdays, and hot dogs are only $2 on Tuesdays. Trivia nights, bingo, karaoke and other fun events keep it family friendly, where there’s something for everyone.

Crave has just signed Lionel and Lateesha Myers to the Crave family. The Myers family will be bringing a Crave restaurant to the Atlanta market. Crave already has locations in Dawsonville, Georgia and Grovetown, Georgia and a food truck in South Georgia. “We could not be more excited to welcome Lionel and Leetsha into the Crave Family, we are excited to have them and to continue growing Georgia.” -Crave Corporate.

Crave currently has locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

For more information on franchising and owning your own Crave, please email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

More from Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expands Into Atlanta! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.