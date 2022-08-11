( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a much more than your average fast casual restaurant. The menu boasts jumbo hot dogs, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked brisket, hot and mild sausages, and bratwursts. Of course, there are all of your classic sides and desserts too! Crave stands out for its self-pour beer, anywhere from 18-42 taps of local craft beers and mixed cocktails. The ambiance is a modern rustic spot where kids can play games, adults can enjoy some beer and mixed drinks, and everyone can enjoy the food! Many Crave location’s also have Ax Lanes, drive thru’s and patios too! The lounge area with multiple TV’s allows for sporting events to be viewed and can also be utilized for the trivia and bingo nights as well.

This week Crave welcomes Stephanie Woods and Saneeta Golden into the Crave family. Stephanie and Saneeta look forward to opening their location in early 2023 in Rockford Illinois. This will be Crave’s third location in Illinois. “We are excited to welcome Stephanie and Saneeta into the family and join the rest of our Crave family in Illinois.”

Crave continues to be the one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ concepts in the United States. They are poised to be the leader in the fast casual BBQ market.

For more information on owning your own Crave location or food truck, please contact samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Enters Rockford, Illinois! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.