Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Enters Pittsburgh, PA!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With over 50 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from. Pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket sandwiches, sliders, and plates, along with your classic BBQ sides, can all be found on the menu. You will also find delicious desserts as well as a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 24-42 local craft beers and often host tap takeover nights. Customers can choose as much or little as they like and pay for only what they drink. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, bingo, family game nights, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. The menu has many options from kids’ meals to salads to dinner meals and more! At Crave you can enjoy a family friendly experience where there is something for everyone in the family to do, eat and enjoy.

Crave is excited to announce that a location will open this year in Pittsburgh PA. Brian and Shannon Schlatterer will be opening Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ in Parkside Center, 2409 South Park Rd, suite 10 Bethel Park, PA, 15102. Brian, Shannon and their family could not be more excited to bring Crave to their local community.

“From the moment we met Brian and Shannon we knew they would be a perfect fit for the Crave family due to their passion, drive, personal and professional experiences,” said Samantha Rincione, CEO, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ. “The whole Crave family is excited to enter the state of Pennsylvania and welcome the Schlatterer’s.”

Crave currently has units across the United States with expansion plans to have 100 units open in the next 2-4 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

