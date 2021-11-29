Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Debuts in Orlando, Florida

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant that features a self-pour beer wall. The restaurants include anywhere for 18-32 taps of local craft beers and ciders. The delicious menu includes pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket. For those looking to make it more interesting, in addition to the classic BBQ meal they can also enjoy BBQ sliders, Mac N Brisket sandwiches, Salads, Appetizers or BBQ bowls. The desserts and sides are second to none. The jumbo hot dogs are grilled all beef dogs that can be topped anyway you like with any of the 20+ toppings alongside the sausages and bratwurst.

This past weekend, Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ flung open the doors at their Orlando, FL location located at 1737 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL . This location has a beer wall which includes 20 taps featuring local crafts. We are excited for customers to taste the food and enjoy the environment which includes an outdoor patio and large TVs throughout the interior. There will be raffles, prizes, music, hot dogs for the first 100 people and more!

The Planinz family could not be more exited to invite their friends and family to see their new store and check out their menu. The Orlando location is the first of 6 locations slated to open in the state of Florida. ”We are so happy for the expected turnout and that we could all be there, our entire corporate team will be there to show support for the Planinz family,” says Crave Corporate.

For more information on owning your own Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, please visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

