



( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in America. Crave has been featured on “Americas Best Restaurants” and currently has been awarded as one of 2022’s “Top Movers and Shakers” from Fast Casual. With a large number of locations across the country and constantly expanded the market, it is no secret that Crave is an upcoming leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Craves menu highlights a wide variety of crowd-pleasing meals. From hot dogs with 20+ topping choices to pulled chicken and pork sandwiches, Crave has it all. Don’t forget, on Wednesdays kids eat free! As for the drink options, Crave locations feature a self-pour beer wall that hosts anywhere between 32-48 local craft beer, ciders, and wine on tap. Each restaurant hosts its own array of activities such as trivia, bingo, games, karaoke, and more! Crave currently has multiple revenue streams to include: curbside, delivery, dine in, take out, and catering.

Crave is excited to announce and welcome one of their newest franchises! Sonji Leach joins the Crave Family with an upcoming location in Savannah, Georgia. This marks the 6th location in Georgia. “We are excited to enter into the Savannah market, where there is a high demand for delicious BBQ and hot dogs!” Crave Corporate.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

More from Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ

The post Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Is Coming to Savannah, Georgia! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.