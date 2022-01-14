Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Is Coming to Alexandria, LA!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in America. Recently featured on “Americas Best Restaurants”, the brand is spread across 19 states with no intention of slowing down. You will find grilled hot dogs with an array of 20+ toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked brisket, chicken wings, apps, sides and more. Spins on classic dishes like tacos trio, Mac n brisket sandwiches and more are just one of the many things that make this brand stand out. There is a modern rustic interior that is very inviting and features an 18-42. Tap wall of beer that is self-pour. The locations utilize local breweries to have some of the very best crafts on tap in addition to cider, red and white wine, or mixed drinks.

The restaurants are known for their hospitality to guests and good food. There are trivia nights, tap takeovers, bingo nights, game nights, football draft parties and more. The weekends are often filled with live music or karaoke. The restaurants have heated outdoor patios and where allowed, drive thrus. They also feature Ax throwing with anywhere from 2-8 lanes. Guests can enjoy a myriad of ax games while hanging out with some friends.

This week Crave welcomes Justin and Heather Lagrange. Looking to make a change in their life and own their own business, they stumbled across Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. Crave will allow them to spend time with their children and build a family business.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Heather and Justin into the Crave Family. They are a welcome addition and we are excited for their future,” says Crave corporate.

Crave is currently located in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa & Pennsylvania. For more information on becoming a Crave franchisee please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com . Food truck and brick and mortar opportunities are available.

